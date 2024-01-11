Headlines

Brave mother rat fights deadly cobra to protect her baby, video goes viral

A courageous mother rat's dramatic battle against a cobra to save her trapped baby has stunned the internet.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

In a heartwarming yet intense display of maternal instinct, a fearless mother rat has become an internet sensation after a video surfaced on social media capturing her valiant struggle against a snake to rescue her helpless baby. The phrase "One tough mom" is now widely circulating to describe this remarkable rodent.

The gripping video depicts the dramatic scene where a snake has ensnared a tiny rat pup in its deadly clutches. Undeterred by the danger, the mother rat fearlessly launches an audacious attack on the cobra, determined to free her offspring from the serpent's grip. The intensity of the struggle is palpable, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as they witness the mother's unwavering commitment to protecting her young.

The internet has been flooded with an outpouring of emotions in response to the video, amassing numerous heartfelt comments. Users have expressed their admiration for the mother rat's courage and selflessness.

"Wow! She ensures that her children are saved. What a great display of bravery," exclaimed one viewer, encapsulating the sentiments of many. Another user, deeply moved by the powerful display of maternal love, wrote, "I got tears while watching this clip; really, a mother's love cannot be explained." A third user shared the sentiment, stating, "This is so emotional."

The video serves as a poignant reminder of the profound bond between mothers and their offspring, transcending even the boundaries of the animal kingdom. 

