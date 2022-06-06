Bizarre wedding celebrations! Couple exchanges snake garlands in Maharashtra, video goes viral

YouTube(PlainOldVideos)

Indian wedding celebrations are known for their grandeur. Endless rituals and traditions make up the wedding events the most fun. Yet sometimes people start practising bizarre things just for the sake of entertainment. Videos and pictures showing weird wedding rituals are often engraved in our minds after they go viral on social media. Here is another such video that you won’t forget easily.

Former reports suggest that the groom in the video, named Siddharth Sonavane, was 25-year-old at the time of wedding. The bride Shrusti Ausarmal, on the other hand, was 23-year-old.

The video shows the young couple dressed in white clothes as they marry each other by exchanging snakes as garlands on each other’s necks. As per the video, the bride is carrying a long snake and the groom is carrying a huge python. Surprisingly, neither the bride nor the groom seem to be scared while holding the snakes.

Media reports suggest that the couple belongs to a remote village in the Beed district of Maharashtra and they are local wildlife department employees living in an isolated spot.

What are your views upon this strange yet scary way of getting married?

