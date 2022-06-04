Scientists transplant world’s first 3D-Printed ‘living ear’ onto patient with rare birth defect

Photo Source: 3DBio Therapeutics

Advancements in the medical sciences have eased the lives of not just doctors but suffering patients too. In what is being viewed as a commendable milestone, a patient born with a misshapen ear has now got a surgically implanted 3D-printed ‘living ear’.

The ground-breaking procedure will eventually give the woman a properly formed ear which will be made with her own cells.

The revolutionary surgery is currently a part of an ongoing trial. It is yet to undergo various safety checks before it is permitted into the general medical repertoire.

The biotechnology company behind the making of this innovative technique is named as 3D Bio. CEO Dan Cohen said, “We believe this is the first time that a company has printed a whole, living, engineered construct and implanted it into a patient to replace a body part that the patient was either born without or has lost due to trauma or disease”.

The CEO added that this surgery is a promising achievement for patients with microtia, which is a congenital defect that leads to underdeveloped ears. As per Cleveland Clinic, the rare medical condition affects an estimated one to five of every 10,000 births.

The 20-year-old woman who has got this revolutionary surgery is also suffering from microtia.

The technology has come across as quite impressive as surgeons across the globe are now discussing its benefits. Speaking of the 3D-printed ear, pediatric ear reconstructive surgeon Arturo Bonilla said, “As a physician who has treated thousands of children with microtia from across the country and around the world, I am inspired by what this technology may mean for microtia patients and their families”.

Bonilla mentioned that this new technique could ease the treatment of microtia which currently requires invasive techniques, including harvesting rib cartilage to build the organ.

The paediatric surgeon believes that such a technique could be life-changing for kids born with microtia as appearance is quite important in early years of life. He added that bullying or teasing can become a major issue.

Sharing her views upon the matter with The New York Times, the trial patient said, “You care a little more for your image when you're a teenager ... some people said things that were not thoughtful, and it started bothering me.”

She further said that she thinks her self-esteem will improve post-surgery.

Know more about the 3D-printed ear here: