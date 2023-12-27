Bengaluru: Rapido ride takes unexpected twist as woman discovers corporate manager behind handlebars

Bengaluru commuter, Shruti, recently shared a surprising encounter during a Rapido ride when her driver revealed he was a corporate manager at a major company.

If you've ever tried booking a ride in Bengaluru, you're likely no stranger to the daily struggles of navigating through the bustling city traffic, whether it's with Ola, Uber, Namma Yatri, or Rapido. From fluctuating autorickshaw fares to managing congestion, these challenges often lead to missed exams, meetings, flights, or trains, leaving commuters frustrated.

In my peak Bangalore moment today, the Rapido guy turned out to be a corporate manager in one of the big companies, who likes to help people reach to their destination in reasonable amounts



I repeat anything is possible in Bangalore.#Bangalore @rapidobikeapp — Shruti (@Shruwa12) December 22, 2023

In a recent social media post, Bengaluru resident Shruti, also known as @Shruwa12, shared a noteworthy experience during what she described as a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment. Her encounter unfolded during a Rapido ride, a popular two-wheeler taxi service in the city. According to Shruti, the Rapido driver surprised her by revealing that he was a corporate manager at a major company.

Hi Shruti, we are grateful for your kind words towards our captain. After reading your post, we are really pleased and we hope your upcoming rides with us will be delightful. Keep riding with Rapido. Please feel free to get back to us via DM for any future assistance. https://t.co/813zwQwI95 — Rapido (@rapidobikeapp) December 22, 2023

Shruti captured the essence of the city's unique spirit in her post, stating, "Anything is possible in Bangalore." The post, which tagged @rapidobikeapp, caught the attention of the ride-hailing company. In response, they expressed gratitude and conveyed their commitment to providing delightful rides in the future.

The post generated significant engagement from social media users, with one expressing, "Interesting!" Another injected humor, suggesting, "You don't need LinkedIn anymore." A third user conveyed their amazement with a simple "This is wow," while a fourth user playfully welcomed Shruti to Bengaluru with a hearty "Welcome to Bengaluru lol."