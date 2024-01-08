Bengaluru Metro fines Instagram influencer for misbehaviour, creating disturbing videos

Santosh Kumar, a 27-year-old Instagram influencer who has 1.62 lakh followers has a habit of suddenly screaming and shocking co-passengers, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere inside the train.

Time and again, young influencers who film reels, dance videos, or do any other such activity inside Metro may have caused inconvenience to the co-passengers. One such act was again noticed when an Instagram influencer was creating nuisance inside the Bengaluru metro. His disruptive behaviour soon came to the notice of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and as a result, he was booked and fined.

After the clips started circulating online, the BMRCL authorities woke up to the problem and began monitoring Santhosh's activities. Pulling details from one such video where he was visibly in a vehicle, they jotted down the vehicle number and gathered details about him. Also, someone filed a complaint at Upparapet police station on Friday, which further led to an investigation into the situation.

According to the Asianet Newsable , the police who were initially hesitant to accept the complaint took action when Putta Madaiah, a Metro Security Officer, insisted on an investigation. This led to Santhosh Kumar being summoned to the police station. Kumar accompanied by his mother pleaded before them. To rectify his mistake, he handed over a written apology letter.

Under Section 59(1) of the Metro Act, a case was filed against Santhosh Kumar for misbehaviour inside the metro train. As a result, BMRCL imposed a fine of Rs. 500 and also issued a warning.

Additionally, BMRCL has instructed Instagram to remove all posts related to the incident involving the Bengaluru metro.