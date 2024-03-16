Twitter
Australian gay footballer proposes to partner at stadium, internet reacts

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, known for being the first openly gay male player, proposed to his partner, Leighton Morrell, on the pitch of Hindmarsh Stadium, home to Adelaide United Football Club.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 09:19 AM IST

In a heartwarming display of love and courage, Josh Cavallo, known as Australia's first openly gay male footballer, took a monumental step forward in his personal life by proposing to his partner, Leighton Morrell. The romantic proposal took place on the hallowed grounds of Hindmarsh Stadium, home to the Adelaide United Football Club, where Cavallo has fervently represented his team.

Despite the empty stands, the stadium brimmed with the profound emotion of the moment as Cavallo went down on one knee, asking for Morrell's hand in marriage. The joyous occasion was captured in photographs shared on Instagram on March 13, where Cavallo extended his heartfelt appreciation to Adelaide United for their steadfast support and for orchestrating the surprise.

"Starting this year with my fiance. Mr and Mr coming soon," announced Cavallo in his Instagram post, reflecting the elation of the milestone moment.

Expressing gratitude towards Adelaide United, Cavallo's post highlighted the club's pivotal role in fostering a safe and inclusive environment within football, enabling him to embrace his identity authentically. The significance of proposing on the pitch where his journey began was not lost on Cavallo, who deemed it a fitting tribute to his personal and professional growth.

The Instagram post quickly garnered an outpouring of support from social media users, with comments flooding in to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.

"Oh, you beautiful boys. Such phenomenal news. Congratulations. Sending much love to you both," exclaimed one user, echoing the sentiments of many.

Cavallo first captured headlines three years ago when he courageously came out publicly, affirming his readiness to address a personal aspect of his life that he had long kept private. Since then, he has been celebrated not only for his prowess on the field but also for his advocacy for LGBTQ+ representation in sports.

