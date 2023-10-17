Headlines

NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match 16

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

After Zomato’s ‘viral delivery girl’ in Indore sparks online debate, CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals truth

AFG vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

'Diwali gift' for Ujjwala beneficiaries, to get one LPG cylinder free: UP CM Adityanath

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match 16

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

AFG vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Indian businessman whose airline ventures failed

These Indian street foods have the most calories

Homemade protein shakes for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

Jackie Shroff inspires international influencer to cook his viral baingan dish, actor reacts to viral video

'It disturbs me': Mehreen Pirzada slams those calling her marital rape sequence from Sultan Of Delhi a 'sex scene'

HomeViral

Viral

After Zomato’s ‘viral delivery girl’ in Indore sparks online debate, CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals truth

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has revealed the truth about the viral video of a Zomato delivery girl who was seen sporting a bike without a helmet in Indore.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a video showing a woman biker in a Zomato uniform carrying a food delivery bag in Indore went viral, the online food delivery platform's CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the company has nothing to do with the incident adding that it could be someone just "free-riding" on the brand.

Sharing the post with the viral video, the Zomato founder further said that the brand does not endorse helmet-less biking.

"Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have an 'Indore Marketing Head'. This seems to be someone just 'free-riding' on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food every day to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic," Goyal said in a post on X.

On October 16, an X user named Rajiv Mehta shared a video of the woman driving around Indore grabbing the attention of the passersby. He wrote in his post that the Indore Zomato marketing head had the idea that he hired a model to drive around with an empty bag.

 

 

However, the Zomato founder has refuted these claims and said that the company does not have an "Indore Marketing Head".

"Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty Zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll," Rajiv Mehta said in his post on X.

The video however garnered more than 600k likes and huge interaction from Twitter users across the country following which the company responded.

READ | This Rajasthan village celebrates birth of every girl child by planting 111 trees, details inside

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad mini 2023 model expected to launch this week, here’s what to expect

SA vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Netherlands Match 15

Can adding a daily cup of coffee help prevent weight gain?

Israel closes in on Hamas militants amid series of Gaza bombings; IDF names top operatives in terror group

This Bigg Boss 17 couple received hate after working together, fans strongly opposed their marriage, but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE