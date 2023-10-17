After Zomato’s ‘viral delivery girl’ in Indore sparks online debate, CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals truth

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has revealed the truth about the viral video of a Zomato delivery girl who was seen sporting a bike without a helmet in Indore.

After a video showing a woman biker in a Zomato uniform carrying a food delivery bag in Indore went viral, the online food delivery platform's CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the company has nothing to do with the incident adding that it could be someone just "free-riding" on the brand.

Sharing the post with the viral video, the Zomato founder further said that the brand does not endorse helmet-less biking.

"Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have an 'Indore Marketing Head'. This seems to be someone just 'free-riding' on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food every day to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic," Goyal said in a post on X.

On October 16, an X user named Rajiv Mehta shared a video of the woman driving around Indore grabbing the attention of the passersby. He wrote in his post that the Indore Zomato marketing head had the idea that he hired a model to drive around with an empty bag.

Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a rollpic.twitter.com/kuwVpNzewu — Rajiv Mehta (@rajivmehta19) October 16, 2023

However, the Zomato founder has refuted these claims and said that the company does not have an "Indore Marketing Head".

The video however garnered more than 600k likes and huge interaction from Twitter users across the country following which the company responded.

