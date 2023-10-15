This Rajasthan village celebrates birth of every girl child by planting 111 trees, details inside

In Piplantri, an Indian village in Rajasthan, a unique tradition requires planting 111 trees for every girl born, ensuring their growth alongside the trees. T

In a world where headlines are often dominated by distressing news, one story from the heart of India stands out as a testament to hope and progress. Nestled in the Rajsamand district of southern Rajasthan, the village of Piplantri is setting a remarkable example by championing the cause of girl children and rejuvenating the environment simultaneously.

A Breath of Fresh Air

Piplantri has emerged as a breath of fresh air amidst a media landscape riddled with stories of rape, abuse, and violence against girls. The village has made it a tradition to plant 111 saplings for every newborn girl, nurturing these trees alongside the growth of the girls themselves. This extraordinary initiative addresses not one but two pressing societal issues: the empowerment of girl children and the rejuvenation of the environment. For the past 15 years, Piplantri has worked tirelessly to increase its green cover and promote gender equality.

Celebrating the Girl Child

But Piplantri's commitment to empowering girls goes even further. When a girl is born in the village, her parents contribute Rs 10,000, and an additional Rs 31,000 is collected from donors and local philanthropists. These funds are deposited into a fixed account, managed by the village panchayat. The panchayat keeps meticulous records, periodically revising the fixed deposits. They also ensure that the birth of the girl is officially registered and facilitate her enrollment in government programs such as the Janani Suraksha Scheme and other beneficial bond schemes.

A Green Transformation

Piplantri's dedication to fostering a greener environment has borne fruit. Over the last six years, the community has succeeded in planting over a quarter of a million trees on the village's grazing lands, encompassing a variety of species, including neem, sheesham, mango, and Amla.

A Mission Born of Tragedy

This remarkable mission had its beginnings in tragedy. Piplantri welcomes an average of 60 baby girls each year. The brainchild behind this initiative, former village sarpanch Shyam Sundar Paliwal, initiated it in memory of his daughter Kiran, who tragically passed away at the age of 18 due to dehydration. Shyam has since dedicated himself to the mission of ensuring a green cover for the village to guarantee a sustainable water supply.

Piplantri is not just a village; it's a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for communities worldwide. As the world grapples with pressing environmental challenges and gender inequality, this small village in Rajasthan shows what can be achieved with determination, compassion, and a commitment to positive change.