70-year-old woman gives birth to twins following fertility treatment, details inside

70-year-old Safina Namukwaya of Uganda defies expectations, becoming one of the world's oldest mothers with the birth of twins via IVF.

In an incredible turn of events, Safina Namukwaya, a 70-year-old woman from Uganda, has defied all odds by becoming one of the oldest new mothers globally, having successfully given birth to twins through in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. This groundbreaking moment took place at a hospital in Kampala, where Ms. Namukwaya underwent the IVF procedure.

The twins, a boy, and a girl were delivered via cesarean section on a Wednesday, marking a momentous occasion for Ms. Namukwaya and the medical team involved in her journey. The hospital, echoing the sentiment of triumph, congratulated her, emphasizing that this achievement goes beyond mere medical success; it embodies the incredible strength and resilience of the human spirit.

Dr. Edward Tamale Sali, a fertility specialist at the Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre (WHI&FC), shared insights into the procedure, highlighting that a donor egg and her partner's sperm were utilized for the IVF process. Born prematurely at 31 weeks, the twins are currently in stable condition, receiving care in incubators.

The Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre proudly announced this milestone on their Facebook page, hailing the delivery as an extraordinary feat, marking not only their two-decade leadership in IVF but also positioning them as the foremost fertility center in Africa.

This isn't Ms. Namukwaya's first encounter with motherhood at an advanced age. Just three years prior, she welcomed a baby girl in 2020. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed her desire for children after facing ridicule for her childless state.

Speaking about her partner's absence during her hospitalization, she mentioned, "Men don't like to be told that you are carrying more than one child. Ever since I was admitted here, my man has never showed up." Her journey reflects a poignant longing for family and care in her older years, stating, "I looked after people's children and saw them grow up and leave me alone. I wondered who would take care of me when I grow old."