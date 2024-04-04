Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

36% of IIT Bombay students fail to get placement: Report

Meet man, had net worth of Rs 17545 crore a year ago, it is now zero, was once India's richest…

Meet Salman, Sunny, Hrithik’s co-star, who quit Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes got cut, left country, is now…

Russia says there is no problem with payment for its oil shipments to India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

36% of IIT Bombay students fail to get placement: Report

Meet man, had net worth of Rs 17545 crore a year ago, it is now zero, was once India's richest…

8 non-fried Indian snacks

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in India, which is most expensive house in US?

Ultra expensive gifts Indian billionaires gifted their families

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet Salman, Sunny, Hrithik’s co-star, who quit Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes got cut, left country, is now…

Ranbir Kapoor buys swanky new Bentley Continental, its whopping price will shock you

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo, Trinity in Matrix 5; will be first installment in franchise to...

HomeViral

Viral

36% of IIT Bombay students fail to get placement: Report

Amid a challenging job market, IIT Bombay struggles with placements as 36% of students remain jobless.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the backdrop of a tumultuous job market, concerns loom large over employment prospects for recent graduates, with IIT Bombay, one of India's premier institutes, bearing the brunt of the downturn. Despite its prestigious status, the institute has encountered significant hurdles in securing placements for its graduating class of 2024.

Recent reports indicate that out of the approximately 2,000 students who enrolled for placement assistance, a staggering 36%—amounting to 712 students—are still on the hunt for job opportunities. This development marks a departure from the institute's previous track record, where it consistently ranked among the top institutions in the country for placements.

Traditionally, IIT Bombay's computer science and engineering branch boasted a flawless record of 100% placements. However, this year has seen a deviation from the norm, reflecting the broader challenges plaguing the job market. An official from the institute's placement cell attributed this setback to the global economic downturn, citing companies' reluctance to commit to predetermined salary packages.

Moreover, discrepancies have emerged regarding salary offers, with initial reports indicating a significant number of high-paying offers. However, subsequent corrections revealed a more modest figure, underscoring the complexities of the current job landscape.

As the placement season extends into May 2024, students find themselves grappling with tough decisions regarding job offers, with some exploring alternative avenues rather than settling for initial proposals. The evolving dynamics of the job market, coupled with a shift towards domestic talent acquisition by many companies, further compound the challenges faced by both students and recruiters.

In response to these developments, stakeholders are urged to collaborate on devising strategies that align with the evolving needs of students and the realities of the current job market scenario. Despite attempts to reach out to IIT Bombay for comment, no response has been forthcoming thus far.

The news of placement woes at a prestigious institution like IIT Bombay has sparked conversations on social media platforms, with many expressing shock and concern over the gravity of the situation. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning actress, passes away at 97

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

PepsiCo India plans to invest Rs 1266 crore, will set up new flavour manufacturing facility in…

Meet woman who left IIT, joined Bollywood, then quit acting at peak of her career to join Google as...

Big relief for AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll 2024: Sanjay Singh gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement