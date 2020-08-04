'Wiser, sexier, stronger than ever': Shama Sikander stuns in white, pops champagne for her stylish birthday celebrations

Shama Sikander

It's Shama Sikander's birthday today and she has turned 39. She took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos from her intimate birthday celebrations. In the photos, white lacy dress with a sheer waistline and white tulle skirt. She is surrounded by birthday balloons and holding a birthday cake. She even popped a bottle of champagne and enjoying a glass of bubbly. Shama also penned a happy caption.

It read as "Wiser, sexier, stronger than ever... Here’s to the life up until now and to this new year with so much learning adding to life.... #happybirthdaytome. Thank you universe for filling my life with magic, thank you for making me so aware, compassionate and loving, thank you for teaching me gratitude and filling my being with so much love for myself, for everyone around me and for life...Thank you for everything... I am breathing, I am blessed, I AM... Thank you @shrutitejwaniphotography for such amazing clicks and of course for your forever love."

Talking about her life, Shama recently said in an IANS, "When I tell you this is the mind that has changed me, you don't believe me! So, I'd rather let them live with their lies and they can feel whatever they want to feel they can feel and understand. I will think about what I want to think. I would rather invest this whole time in making myself better, whichever way. I can and I will. I don't think I need to explain this to anyone."