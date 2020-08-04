Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

'Wiser, sexier, stronger than ever': Shama Sikander stuns in white, pops champagne for her stylish birthday celebrations

Shama Sikander took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos from her birthday photoshoot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2020, 01:10 PM IST

'Wiser, sexier, stronger than ever': Shama Sikander stuns in white, pops champagne for her stylish birthday celebrations
Shama Sikander

It's Shama Sikander's birthday today and she has turned 39. She took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos from her intimate birthday celebrations. In the photos, white lacy dress with a sheer waistline and white tulle skirt. She is surrounded by birthday balloons and holding a birthday cake. She even popped a bottle of champagne and enjoying a glass of bubbly. Shama also penned a happy caption.

It read as "Wiser, sexier, stronger than ever... Here’s to the life up until now and to this new year with so much learning adding to life.... #happybirthdaytome. Thank you universe for filling my life with magic, thank you for making me so aware, compassionate and loving, thank you for teaching me gratitude and filling my being with so much love for myself, for everyone around me and for life...Thank you for everything... I am breathing, I am blessed, I AM... Thank you @shrutitejwaniphotography for such amazing clicks and of course for your forever love."

Check out the photos below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on

Talking about her life, Shama recently said in an IANS, "When I tell you this is the mind that has changed me, you don't believe me! So, I'd rather let them live with their lies and they can feel whatever they want to feel they can feel and understand. I will think about what I want to think. I would rather invest this whole time in making myself better, whichever way. I can and I will. I don't think I need to explain this to anyone."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.