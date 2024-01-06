Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

Watch: Abhishek Kumar's father requests Salman Khan to give his son a second chance, gets emotional, netizens react

Abhishek Kumar's father has requested Salman Khan to forgive his son and give me another chance.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Abhishek Kumar's father
Abhishek Kumar got kicked out of Bigg Boss 17 by Ankita Lokhande. Now, his father has posted a video on social media requesting Salman Khan, the show's host, to give Abhishek another chance.

He said Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya teased his son was too harsh after he lost control and slapped Chintu. He said, “The way Isha and Samarth have been provoking Abhishek, no one else did it that way. They mocked his mental health issues and spoke about his father." He then requested Salman to forgive his son and said, "The way Isha and Samarth have been provoking Abhishek, no one else did it that way. They mocked his mental health issues and spoke about his father.'

Watch:

There was a big argument among Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth a few days back. Things got intense, and Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth, which surprised everyone in the house. Then, when Bigg Boss lets captain Ankita decide who should leave the house, she picks Abhishek to be evicted. But his fans aren't happy about this decision.

Recently,  Isha's mom, Mamta Malviya, went on social media to support her daughter and said she might take legal action against Abhishek for what he said. During his fight with Samarth, Abhishek Kumar talked about his past relationship with Isha Malviya, saying, "Your girlfriend used to follow me around. She didn't even kiss you." Captain Ankita Lokhande confronted Abhishek about this, informing Isha about it. This triggered Isha and Abhishek to talk about their history, exchanging disrespectful comments.

 Isha Malviya's mother supported her daughter, sharing on Instagram, "This guy has repeatedly character assassinated Isha. I haven't been spared either. It's a game that tests mental strength. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein? Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye (If he was that traumatised and knew that Isha would be a part of the BB house, then why did he come one the show? There should be legal action taken against him but we are quiet for now, only for our Isha). Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte hai (for getting Isha in between every time. And the ones who support this kind of aggressive nature should be the ones who should be ashamed too).”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

