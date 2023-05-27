Viral video: Nikki Tamboli gets brutally trolled for wearing sexy strapless dress, netizens say ‘ye nashe mei hai..’

Nikki Tamboli gets brutally trolled for wearing hot strapless dress

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli surely knows how to raise the temperature on Instagram with her hot and sexy look and now the actress has done it again by wearing a racy strapless black dress.

Nikki Tamboli on Thursday (May 25) attended the screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma’s new film Jogira Sara Ra Ra and she grabbed eyeballs by appearing at the venue wearing a hot and sexy dress.

Nikki Tamboli looked stunning in the black strapless dress which she paired with a stylish pendant. Nikki preferred for minimal makeup and kept her hair open.

Watch the viral video here:

Nikkil Tamboli’s fans are praising the actress for her hot look but there are some who are trolling the actress too. “It seems that she is drunk,” said a netizen.

The acgtress was recently in Goa and she had shared a series of videos and photos from her Goa vacation. In one of the videos shared by Nikki, she can be seen inside a pool. Nikki captioned the video: “Tanning mode: ON." Needless to say, the video went viral within no time. One user wrote, “Hotness." Another one commented, “Wow, you look so hot!" “Always hot," a third user wrote.

Nikki Tamboli landed herself in legal trouble last year when her name surfaced during an investigation into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nikki was taken inside the Tihar jail by Delhi Police to “recreate" her alleged meeting with Sukesh.