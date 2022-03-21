Viral video: Urrfii Javed runs wearing high heels, says ‘I can walk a marathon’

Urrfi Javed made news after appearing in the first digital version of the controversial and popular reality television show, 'Bigg Boss OTT.' The actress is a fashionista since she frequently posts videos and images of herself in various ensembles on social media.

She recently shared a video of herself running in heels and declaring, "Proof that I can run a marathon."

Take a look at the Instagram reel here:

She recently posted a video of herself wearing a backless top and received a lot of backlash for it.

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.