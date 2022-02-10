VIRAL! Kapil Sharma pouts with daughter Anayra in adorable photos, Bharti Singh reacts

Kapil Sharma is the proud father of two children, a daughter and a son. The comedian frequently shares images with his children.

Kapil Sharma uploaded three selfies with his daughter on Instagram, and they are too adorable to skip.

Take a look-

Kapil Sharma's 'The Kapil Sharma Show' co-star Bharti Singh loved the photos and dropped a bunch of hearts in the comment section.

For the unversed, Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in December 2018 in twin ceremonies as per Hindu and Sikh rituals. The couple is blessed with two kids, a daughter named Anayra born in December 2019, and a son named Trishaan born in February 2021.

In an interview with The Man magazine, Kapil said that Ginni was his assistant as she used to help him with his theatre skits. Kapil also shared that she used to come in super-expensive cars to the college, whose cost was more than his entire family's worth. He said, "Ginni was in a girls college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money I would participate in theatre, and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant. Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us…”