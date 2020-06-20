Headlines

Television

Television

Vikas Gupta thanks Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan for 'forcing' him to 'come out'

Vikas Gupta shared two happy pictures of himself and opened up about his sexuality.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 11:48 PM IST

Vikas Gupta today took to his Twitter account and came out as bisexual. The TV show host has been in the news for the past few days, ever since he first posted a video and slammed Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, and Parth Samthaan for doing him wrong. 

Today Vikas, on his Twitter account, shared two happy pictures of himself and opened up about his sexuality. He wrote, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out."

For the uninformed, the month of June is celebrated as Pride month.

In a previous post, Vikas had also shared how he would always fight and never back down, even when he is all alone. He had written, "Never backing down - till I have anything left in me. Even if I am alone. This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell every day. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making an allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years."

