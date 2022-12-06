Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed styles Zara's top in three creative ways, video goes viral

Asfi Javed's fashion sense seems more relatable than her sister Urfi Javed, who is often trolled for her bizarre sartorial choices.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed styles Zara's top in three creative ways, video goes viral
Asfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is a social media sensation making headlines with her bizarre outfit choices each day. But you will be surprised to know that the Bigg Boss OTT participant's sister is also a fashion enthusiast and blogger who keeps sharing her stylish photos and videos of trending outfits on her Instagram handle.

In her latest video which Asfi Javed uploaded on December 4, she is seen styling a black high-low top from Zara in three different ways. Firstly, she wore the outfit with a denim skirt along with black long boots. Next, Asfi paired the Zara top with a black-coloured mini skirt and basic black scandals. Lastly, she styled the top with blue ripped jeans. 

Asfi is being appreciated for wearing the same top in three creative ways in the reel, which has now gone viral on Instagram. "This top is so refreshing!", she captioned the video along with tonnes of hashtags. Her reel has garnered more than two thousand likes within a single day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asfi Javed (@asfi)

READ | Meet Urfi Javed's family consisting of her three glamorous sisters, beautiful mother, and cute brother

As opposed to her elder sister Urfi's bold fashion choices, Asfi's sartorial choices seem a little more wearable. While Urfi is often trolled and lashed out for her fashion sense,, Asfi's outfit selections are more relatable. One netizen even wrote in the comments section, "Thank you at least aap aapki sis ke jaise disaster dressing nahi karte" (Thank you, at least you don't do 'disaster dressing' like your sister).

Asfi has a decent fan base of over one lakh and fifty-two thousand thousand followers on Instagram. Each of her pictures gets thousands of likes and goes viral in minutes. One of the comments under her most recent video reads, "Ma'am you are looking bewitching, alluring, ravishing, enticing, and stunningly beautiful".

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.