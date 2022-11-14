Urfi Javed shares adorable childhood pictures with her mother, siblings; photos go viral

On the occasion of Children's Day, Urfi Javed shared throwback photos of her childhood with her mother, her three sisters, and a brother.

The social media sensation Urfi Javed took a trip down memory lane as she shared photos from her childhood on her Instagram Stories. The carousel set of five photos was originally shared by Urfi's sister Asfi Javed on her Instagram account. Reacting to the photos, Urfi commented, "Look at me! The cutest!".