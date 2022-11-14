Urfi Javed shares adorable childhood pictures with her mother, siblings; photos go viral

On the occasion of Children's Day, Urfi Javed shared throwback photos of her childhood with her mother, her three sisters, and a brother.
The social media sensation Urfi Javed took a trip down memory lane as she shared photos from her childhood on her Instagram Stories. The carousel set of five photos was originally shared by Urfi's sister Asfi Javed on her Instagram account. Reacting to the photos, Urfi commented, "Look at me! The cutest!".
1. Urfi Javed with her mother and two sisters
In the photo, Urfi's mother Zakiya Sultana is seen holding their brother Sameer Aslam while the three sisters posed for the camera.
2. Urfi, Asfi, and Urusa Javed
"Hated my haircut! I looked like a boy! And Urusa-Urfi again twinning!", wrote Asfi as she shared this photograph.
3. Urfi Javed can't stop grinning
"I wore crop tops and high waist jeans back then", wrote Asfi Javed while describing this photo in which Urfi cannot stop grinning.
4. Sameer Aslam and Dolly Javed
While sharing the photo of her sister and brother, Asfi Javed wrote, "Sameer, Dolly looked like twins!".
5. Urfi's mother Zakiya Sultana
Asfi Javed called her mother Zakiya Sultana cute as she wrote, "My mom was pretty young and cute!" for this photo.