Urfi Javed tries to pull off Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' look in sexy yellow saree, leaves fans drooling

Urfi Javed has been making headlines of late. From her bold outfit choices to her unusual fashion selections, Urfi sure has managed to leave an impression, good or bad, on netizens with her photos and videos on social media.

An active social media user, Urfi regular entertains her fans with her OOTD photos and videos. And though a lot of times she gets praised for her sartorial choices, more often than not she also ends up being trolled.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a few images showing off her OOTD. In the photos, Urfi Javed, who is seen clad in a stunning yellow saree tied dangerously low, left fans drooling with her latest look. Urfi teamed the sexy saree with a matching embellished blouse and struck a sensuous pose with her eyes closed and one of her hands positioned on the back of her head. Urfi's wet hair look, dewy makeup, statement choker neckpiece and the way she flaunted her sexy curves, all added more drama to pictures.

"Tip tip barsaa paani Paani ne....," Urfi captioned the post.

Clearly, Urfi Javed was trying to pull off Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif's most talked about 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' look in the recently released film 'Sooryavanshi'. Katrina Kaif has been making fans go weak in the knees with her sexy gold saree look and killer dance moves in the recreated version of the hit 90s track.

And so, when Urfi donned a yellow saree and draped it much like how Katrina did in the song, it was apt for her to have used that caption.

Check out Urfi's photos here:



As soon as Urfi shared the photos, her comments section was filled with compliments. "U looking stunning," wrote an Instagram user. "So pretty," commented another. "Hot", "sexy" were some other words used by netizens to describe Urfi's look.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed has appeared in TV shows like 'Chandra Nandini', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', 'Jiji Maa and Daayan'. Apart from this, Urfi Javed was also a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT' but was evicted on the 8th day.