Urfi Javed says her controversial statements, outfits will get her in trouble: 'Mera nangapan mujhe pitwayega'

After giving her clarification over her remark about Ranbir Kapoor, Urfi Javed said that her sarcasm and her fashion choices will get her beaten,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

Urfi Javed says her controversial statements, outfits will get her in trouble: 'Mera nangapan mujhe pitwayega'
Urfi Javed

After giving her clarification over her recent remark on Ranbir, Urfi Javed has given out another statement on her fashion choices. Known for her carefree attitude, and unique outfits, Urfi declared, "Mera nangapan mujhe kisi din pitwayega (my nudity will get me beaten).' Urfi Javed aka Uorfi dropped a video on her Instagram stories. 

On Monday, Urfi dropped a video after her clarification to her recent 'bhaad mein jaye Ranbir' comment. In the video, Urfi said, "Mera sarcasm mujhe kisi din pitwayega, yes. Actually mera nangapan mujhe kisi din pitwayega (My sarcasm will get me beaten. Actually my nudity will get me beaten someday)." Urfi laughed and continued, "In short main kisi din pit jaugi, ya toh mere kapade ki wajah se ya mere sarcasm ki wajah se (In short, I will get beaten up, either for my clothes or my sarcasm)."

Here's a snapshot from Urfi's video

Salman-Khan

Recently, Urfi Javed talked about Kareena Kapoor’s praising her in a recent interview and she also opened up on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark. The actress clarified her ‘bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir’ remark in a recent post. the Bigg Boss OTT fame clarifies that she said it 'sarcastically'. 

On Monday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared an Instagram post from a news portal and gave an explanation for her statement. The actress wrote, “I never said this & I was just joking ki Ranbir bhaad me jaye, Kareena ne Tareef kar di ab (that leave Ranbir, now Kareena has praised me). I was being sarcastic, sarcasm, humor. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view, I didn't find anything malicious in his statement. Sach me bhaad me jaane ko nahi bola Maine (I didn't literally mean it).” On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.

