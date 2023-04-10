Urfi Javed clarifies her ‘bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir’ statement on Ranbir Kapoor's 'bad taste' remark, says ‘I was joking…’

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed recently talked about Kareena Kapoor’s praise for her in a recent interview and she also opened up on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark. The actress has now clarified her ‘Bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir’ remark in a recent post. the Bigg Boss OTT fame clarifies that she said it 'sarcastically'.

On Monday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared an Instagram post from a news portal and gave an explanation for her statement. The actress wrote, “I never said this & I was just joking ki Ranbir bhaad me jaye, Kareena ne Tareef kar di ab (that leave Ranbir, now Kareena has praised me). I was being sarcastic, sarcasm, humor. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view, I didn't find anything malicious in his statement. Sach me bhaad me jaane ko nahi bola Maine (I didn't literally mean it).”

She then shared a video too on her Instagram story and said, “I never said go to hell Ranbir, I said Ranbir bhaad mai jaaye, Kareena ne meri tareef kardi hai isse zayada validation kya chahiye (I said i leave Ranbir, Kareena has praised me now, i don't need anyone's validation) and i said it in a very sarcastic and humorous way, I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone. And bhaad is not equal to hell.”

“My sarcasm will get me in trouble someday, actually my nudity might get me in trouble, in short, I am going to be in beaten up someday either because of my outfits or my words,” Urfi Javed said in another video.

Urfi Javed in a recent interview with Human of Bombay, Urfi Javed talked about Kareena Kapoor praising her and said, “I was blown away, I couldn’t believe it at first, i thought it is some kind of joke. She might have said something bad and these people are joking with me that she has said something good. But then I just saw the video and that day I felt that I have achieved something in life. Kareena Kapoor complimented me, I was like I have achieved a lot.”

She then further talked about how Ranbir’s statement left her unaffected after Kareena’s praise and said, “Kareena’s praise made me forget the sorrow of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark. I was like bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir( leave Ranbir), Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef kari hai, ab kya Ranbir ki aukat (Kareena Kapoor has complimented me now I don’t need anyone’s validation).”

Read Urfi Javed draws internet's ire as she poses topless in see-through outfit made of gajra: 'Please ban her...'