Urfi Javed clarifies her ‘bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir’ statement on Ranbir Kapoor's 'bad taste' remark, says ‘I was joking…’

Urfi Javed clarifies her 'bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir' statement, says she didn't mean to disrespect him or anyone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed recently talked about Kareena Kapoor’s praise for her in a recent interview and she also opened up on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark. The actress has now clarified her ‘Bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir’ remark in a recent post. the Bigg Boss OTT fame clarifies that she said it 'sarcastically'. 

On Monday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared an Instagram post from a news portal and gave an explanation for her statement. The actress wrote, “I never said this & I was just joking ki Ranbir bhaad me jaye, Kareena ne Tareef kar di ab (that leave Ranbir, now Kareena has praised me). I was being sarcastic, sarcasm, humor. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view, I didn't find anything malicious in his statement. Sach me bhaad me jaane ko nahi bola Maine (I didn't literally mean it).”

e32c2cfe-577b-4f58-934a-732d975568c7

She then shared a video too on her Instagram story and said, “I never said go to hell Ranbir, I said Ranbir bhaad mai jaaye, Kareena ne meri tareef kardi hai isse zayada validation kya chahiye (I said i leave Ranbir, Kareena has praised me now, i don't need anyone's validation) and i said it in a very sarcastic and humorous way, I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone. And bhaad is not equal to hell.”

“My sarcasm will get me in trouble someday, actually my nudity might get me in trouble, in short, I am going to be in beaten up someday either because of my outfits or my words,” Urfi Javed said in another video.

Urfi Javed in a recent interview with Human of Bombay, Urfi Javed talked about Kareena Kapoor praising her and said, “I was blown away, I couldn’t believe it at first, i thought it is some kind of joke. She might have said something bad and these people are joking with me that she has said something good. But then I just saw the video and that day I felt that I have achieved something in life. Kareena Kapoor complimented me, I was like I have achieved a lot.”

She then further talked about how Ranbir’s statement left her unaffected after Kareena’s praise and said, “Kareena’s praise made me forget the sorrow of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark. I was like bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir( leave Ranbir), Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef kari hai, ab kya Ranbir ki aukat (Kareena Kapoor has complimented me now I don’t need anyone’s validation).” 

