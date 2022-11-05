Urfi Javed calls herself 'pretty and shameless', drops sexy photos on Instagram

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, an internet sensation, frequently blows up the internet. Even though the TV actress who wears daring outfits is frequently mocked, she keeps doing what she loves. Urfi posted two images to her Instagram stories, one with the caption "shameless," and the other with the word "correction: pretty and shameless."

She can be seen in the pictures sporting a top made of thin string and flowers while also sporting flared pants.

In a previous video she posted, she was seen giving a deep look while wearing the same outfit.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed has criticized actor Sudhanshu Pandey for calling her appearance "ghastly." The actress shared a daring Instagram video of herself wearing nothing but sparkling sleeves as a top.

She captioned her post as, “Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine . Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there -You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business.”

Pandey had, "I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day."

She has had a lot of viral looks up to this point. She has worn bold clothing, including dresses fashioned of razors and watches and her body covered in chaandi vark. She received the most criticism recently when she went topless to wish her admirers a happy Diwali in 2022. Many cruelly mocked her and claimed that she was demeaning culture.