Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos

Let's take a look at Urfi Javed's bold outfits. The diva effortlessly creates the most stunning, cutting-edge attire for herself.

  Nov 05, 2022

Urfi Javed has gained notoriety ever since she began her social media career and donned some eye-catching attire. The diva effortlessly creates the most stunning, cutting-edge attire for herself. She frequently appears in photos taken at the airport in Mumbai and other locations around the city. Let's take a look at Urfi Javed's bold outfits.

1. Urfi Javed covers body with chaandi vark

In these photos, you can witness Urfi Javed posing for photos with Chandi vark all over her body.

2. Urfi Javed gives an intense look

Urfi Javed recently posted a video of herself wearing a black skirt and two flowers on a string as a top. 

3. Urfi Javed's disco ball inspired attire

Urfi Javed is seen in this outfit with a disco ball-like appearance.

4. Urfi Javed's outfit with razors

Urfi Javed wore an outfit made with multiple razors and called it the 'perfect dress for introverts.'

5. Urfi Javed's cut out dress

Urfi Javed can be seen donning a sexy pink dress with a cutout in the chest's centre.

6. Urfi Javed wears 'ulti shirt'

Urfi Javed caught the attention of fans by donning an "ulti shirt."

