Urfi Javed blasts Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for calling her Diwali topless video 'ghastly'

Urfi Javed has given it back to Sudhanshu Pandey for mocking her topless video and calling it 'ghastly.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

Sudhanshu Pandey- Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is familiar with online trolling, and she slays by living with a 'devil may care' attitude. However, if someone messes with the Bigg Boss OTT star, the latter knows how to give it back. Recently, Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey criticised Javed's video where the actress was seen posing topless and extending Diwali wishes. 

Pandey got furious over the video, and he took his discontent to social media. In his Instagram stories, Sudhanshu stated that even though he isn't following Javed, her infamous video popped up in his feed, and he found it distasteful and offensive. Pandey wrote, "I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day." 

READ: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for going topless while wishing Diwali, netizens say 'hadh hai'

Urfi noticed, and she decided to give a befitting reply to the actor. Javed took her views to Instagram, called out Pandey as a hypocrite and wrote, "Very well written, @SudhanshuPandey you should read this. You'll hypocrisy and double standards." 

Later, Urfi dropped another post and wrote, "The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something." 

Here are the replies of Urfi Javed

 image

Television actress Urfi Javed, who recently appeared Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, has landed herself in legal trouble as a complaint has been filed against the Bigg Boss OTT contestant for wearing revealing outfits.

As per Etimes report, an anonymous person from Delhi filed a complaint against Urfi for her revealing outfits in Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, the remake of Zeenat Aman’s song. In the song, the actress can be seen wearing a red saree. As per the report, the complaint filed against her is for ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.' However, there is no official confirmation abut the same.

