Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for going topless while wishing Diwali, netizens say 'hadh hai'

The festival of lights, Diwali, is almost approaching! Several actors wished their followers on social media as the celebrations got underway. The internet sensation Uorfi Javed, who is renowned for her distinctive sense of style, has also sent her well wishes via social media, but with a twist. In order to convey her Diwali greetings, Uorfi, who is known for experimenting with her clothing, went topless and wore only a long skirt.

Uorfi is seen covering her modesty with her hand. She can be seen gorging on a laddoo with her opposite hand. Uorfi complemented her long red skirt with dangler earrings and left her hair loose. The TV actor wore basic makeup along with a nude lip colour. In order to give the video a Diwali vibe, the actress can be seen posing while lying on a crimson couch with a table lit by earthen diyas.

She although was brutally trolled for her post. One person wrote, “Hadh hogyi”. Another wrote, “Aree Didi Diwali pe to kuch Acha sa kro.”

On Monday, October 17, the actress shared a behind-the-sets video from the song's shoot in which she is seen falling off the swing accidentally and the entire crew rushing towards her for helping her. She penned a hilarious caption for her clip which read, "Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha!".

The recreated track has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta, written by Rajesh Manthan, and sung by Shruti Rane for Saregama Music. The song video has spread like wildfire on social media, which is described on YouTube as, "Internet sensation Uorfi Javed sizzles in a never seen before avatar in 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori''.

Talking about the original composition, Lata Mangeshkar has given her vocals to the track composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Verma Malik for the 1974 movie Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. The song has been featured on Zeenat Aman and Manoj Kumar, who also wrote, directed, and produced the film.

The title of the classic film was taken from the phrase popularised by former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ahead of the 1967 General Elections, which Jawaharlal Nehru's daughter won and became the first and to date, the only, female Prime Minister of the country. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Moushmi Chatterjee, and Prem Nath in pivotal roles.