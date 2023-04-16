Unwell Urfi Javed shares selfie with swollen lips, says 'covid hai ya viral...'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is unwell and she's not sure whether she has got affected by a viral infection or if she's down with Covid. On Sunday, April 16, Urfi shared the news on her Instagram. The actress shared a selfie of her swollen lips on her Instagram story and informed about her health condition. Uorfi posted the photo with the caption, "This is what happens when I'm sick, my lips swell up like a duck! Covid hai ya viral aaj pata chal jayega."

Here's the photo

Five days earlier, Urfi surprised netizens by sharing her unique OOTD. Urfi shared photos and video wearing a black bodycon, painted with breasts. The social media sensation shared her carousel set of four photos and a video with the caption, "How much is too much". Urfi Javed also shared that her dress was painted by the digital creator Shweta Mahadik as she added in her caption, "Painted by the very talented @shwetmahadik". Her pictures, which are spreading like a wildfire on the internet, were clicked at the Chillin Kitchen & Bar in Andheri, Mumbai.

Netizens felt outraged seeing her pictures with some of them even demanded that she should be sent to jail. A user wrote, "A big insult to women, shame on you for being a girl", while another added, "Isko jail me daal do (Put her behind bars in jail)". "You should not promote nudity under the guise of fashion", wrote another Instagram user. On the work front, Urfi gained fame from Bigg Boss OTT. She was last seen in Sunny Leone-hosted Spilitsvilla 14.