Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Unwell Urfi Javed shares selfie with swollen lips, says 'covid hai ya viral...'

Urfi Javed is unwell and she's unsure if it's due to bad weather or Covid infection.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Unwell Urfi Javed shares selfie with swollen lips, says 'covid hai ya viral...'
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is unwell and she's not sure whether she has got affected by a viral infection or if she's down with Covid. On Sunday, April 16, Urfi shared the news on her Instagram. The actress shared a selfie of her swollen lips on her Instagram story and informed about her health condition. Uorfi posted the photo with the caption, "This is what happens when I'm sick, my lips swell up like a duck! Covid hai ya viral aaj pata chal jayega." 

Here's the photo

image

Five days earlier, Urfi surprised netizens by sharing her unique OOTD. Urfi shared photos and video wearing a black bodycon, painted with breasts.  The social media sensation shared her carousel set of four photos and a video with the caption, "How much is too much". Urfi Javed also shared that her dress was painted by the digital creator Shweta Mahadik as she added in her caption, "Painted by the very talented @shwetmahadik". Her pictures, which are spreading like a wildfire on the internet, were clicked at the Chillin Kitchen & Bar in Andheri, Mumbai.

Netizens felt outraged seeing her pictures with some of them even demanded that she should be sent to jail. A user wrote, "A big insult to women, shame on you for being a girl", while another added, "Isko jail me daal do (Put her behind bars in jail)". "You should not promote nudity under the guise of fashion", wrote another Instagram user. On the work front, Urfi gained fame from Bigg Boss OTT. She was last seen in Sunny Leone-hosted Spilitsvilla 14. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.