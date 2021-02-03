Headlines

TV actress' car chased by four drunk men in Delhi, complaint filed

The four drunk men were identified and arrested by Delhi Police after a complaint was registered.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2021, 09:06 AM IST

On January 31, 2021, while returning home after a family dinner at a restaurant, a TV actress' car was chased by four drunk men in Delhi. Her husband was also with her, and they filed a police complaint immediately after the horrific incident took place. While narrating the incident, the TV actress revealed that the men followed them till their house and almost barged in their home.

The incident took place at 2 pm on February 1 in Delhi's Rohini area where a TV serial actress was not only molested in front of her husband but was also forcibly abused and abused. However, the police have arrested all the four accused in this case. These four molested the actress, but followed her for several kilometres and reached her home.

The actress said in a statement to the police that she was coming back from her relative's residence with her husband at 2 pm. Then four boys sitting in a Wagon R car on the way tried to stop their car. But after her husband pulled out the car and somehow reached his society located in Sector 14, Rohini, all the four boys followed him there and started molesting the actress as soon as he got out of the car.

She was verbally abused when she protested. After which the actress and her husband rushed to their home. The actress told the police that the four boys reached her flat and knocked on the door, that's when she called the cops.

After which the police went to the spot and searched the accused's car number, which was told by the actress. Then the police found the car and all the four boys, who were drunk. The accused were identified as Ashish Kapoor, Chirag, Kashish Madan and his brother.

