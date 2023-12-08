Headlines

This actress was once India’s top TV star, took ‘panga’ with a big actress, stopped getting work, quit acting, is now...

'Shararat' which was telecast between 2003 and 2006 and many famous actresses including Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Shoma Anand, Aditi Malik and Simple Kaul played important roles in it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

In 2003, there was a comedy show on TV which was very popular in India which was liked not only by children but also by elders. People still talk about this serial and it would not be wrong to say that it still makes people laugh. The TV serial we are talking about is ‘Shararat’.

'Shararat' which was telecast between 2003 and 2006 and many famous actresses including Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Shoma Anand, Aditi Malik, Harsh Vashisht, Karanvir Bohra and Simple Kaul played important roles in it. In this article, we will talk about Simple Kaul, who played the character of 'Pam' in 'Shararat'. In this popular show, Simple Kaul was seen in the role of a girl who often used to mess with the lead actress Shruti Seth.

Along with Shruti Seth, Simple Kaul also used to take ‘panga’ with veteran actress Farida Jalal in the serial and the veteran actress used to teach a lesson or two to Simple Kaul with her magic. Simple Kaul has worked in many popular serials like 'Shararat', 'Khichdi', 'Meri Life Hai', 'Aisa Des Hai Mera', 'Saas Bina Sasural' and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. 

Simple Kaul was one of the most popular TV actors of her time and she was counted among the top TV actresses. But after few years, offers started drying up for Simple Kaul and she decided to quit acting. After leaving the TV industry, Simple Kaul joined hands with her friend and ‘Shararat’ co-star Addite Malik and started restaurant business.

Simple Kaul is now the co-owner of six restaurants in Mumbai and one in Bangalore, along with her friends Addite Malik and Vatsala Rajeev Raj.

 

