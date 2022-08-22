Search icon
The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek quits Kapil Sharma's comedy show, know why

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with a new season soon. However, Krushna Abhishek will not be part of the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Krushna Abhishek in The Kapil Sharma Show/File photo

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return for its new season after taking a small break when the team went on the US-Canada tour for live shows. Now, Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers.

A source close to Pinkvilla reported, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date."

Krushna has been a part of the comedy talk show since 2018 as the owner of the Sapna Beauty Parlour and also makes the celebrities laugh hysterically by mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra along with Kiku Sharma who portrays Sunny Deol. When the same publication contacted the actor for confirmation, he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

READ | Zwigato: Kapil Sharma leaves netizens surprised in first look of Nandita Das' film

Before going on the tour, Kapil Sharma also shot for his upcoming Bollywood movie in Odisha when the show took a break. Kapil will appear in a never-before-seen avatar in Nandita Das' film, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India aptly titled Zwigato combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. 

The comedian plays a food delivery executive in the film while Shahana Goswami plays his wife. The film will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), whose official Twitter page shared the first look of the film. As soon as the clip was shared online, netizens are surprised by Kapil's serious act and showered him with praise.

