Television

Ali Asgar discloses why he left The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'unfortunately the incident between...'

Read on to know why Ali Asgar, who will be seen next in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Ali Asgar was among the core team members of both the shows hosted by Kapil Sharma - Comedy Nights With Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show as Daadi and Naani respectively. However, in 2017, the actor suddenly quit the latter show. Now, in a recent interview, Ali has revealed that he wasn't creatively satisfied with his character and hence decided to leave the show.

Speaking to ETimes, Ali said, "I wasn’t creatively satisfied, as my character (Naani) wasn’t growing. I had intimated the team about it even before going to Australia (2017). I had a lot to perform as Daadi, which wasn’t the case with Naani’s character. When the time came to renew my contract, I shared my apprehensions with the team and told them that I wasn’t too keen on continuing on the show."

The actor further elaborated on how Kapil Sharma might not even know the reason behind his exit as he told the portal, "Unfortunately, the incident between Kapil and Sunil took place around that time. Maybe, Kapil didn’t know the reason why I quit the show. It may not have reached him. I can’t cheat as an artiste. If I am not happy, how will I entertain the audience? So, it seemed better to leave the show then and if something nice would come up, we could collaborate again."

When Ali was asked that why didn't he clear the air with Kapil, he said, "We missed each other’s calls back then and there was a communication gap. With time, both of us moved on. But I am happy that I was a part of it and I learned a lot from him. I will always respect him. He understands the pulse of the audience and knows how to hold a show."

Talking about if he had any regrets about leaving the show, he concluded, "I don’t have any regrets. I had a reason to quit the show and it wasn’t an overnight decision. I didn’t have much to do on the show. If the intent was to earn money, I would have still continued on the show."

Meanwhile, Ali Asgar will be seen next in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the dance reality show that returns after six years on national television. Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen as the judges on the Colors TV show premiering on September 3.

