Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Zwigato: Kapil Sharma leaves netizens surprised in first look of Nandita Das' film

Zwigato will premier at the Toronto International Film Festival. Shahana Goswami plays Kapil Sharma's wife in Nandita Das' film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Zwigato: Kapil Sharma leaves netizens surprised in first look of Nandita Das' film
Kapil Sharma in Zwigato/Twitter

Kapil Sharma is set to return to Bollywood in a never-before-seen avatar with the Nandita Das' film, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India aptly titled Zwigato combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. The comedian plays a food delivery executive in the film while Shahana Goswami plays his wife.

The film will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), whose official Twitter page shared the first look of the film. Along with sharing the small clip, it wrote, "In the World Premiere of ZWIGATO, director @nanditadas trains her sociopolitical gaze on the gig economy with this story about the trials and tribulations of a food app delivery driver. Starring @KapilSharmaK9 and @shahanagoswami."

Even Kapil Sharma shared the poster on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

As soon as the clip was shared online, netizens have been surprised by Kapil's serious performance and couldn't stop praising about him. A social media user wrote, "He is a versatile person who is not only master in comedy but also in serious intense roles. All the best team" under the YouTube video of the clip shared by TIFF. Another comment read, "Kapil Sharma is not just a comedian, he is a pure artist!".

READ | Ali Asgar discloses why he left The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'unfortunately the incident between...'

Kapil had taken a break from his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot for the film in Odisha. Before Zwigato, he has appeared in a couple of other Bollywood films too such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.