Zwigato: Kapil Sharma leaves netizens surprised in first look of Nandita Das' film

Kapil Sharma is set to return to Bollywood in a never-before-seen avatar with the Nandita Das' film, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India aptly titled Zwigato combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. The comedian plays a food delivery executive in the film while Shahana Goswami plays his wife.

The film will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), whose official Twitter page shared the first look of the film. Along with sharing the small clip, it wrote, "In the World Premiere of ZWIGATO, director @nanditadas trains her sociopolitical gaze on the gig economy with this story about the trials and tribulations of a food app delivery driver. Starring @KapilSharmaK9 and @shahanagoswami."

Even Kapil Sharma shared the poster on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."

As soon as the clip was shared online, netizens have been surprised by Kapil's serious performance and couldn't stop praising about him. A social media user wrote, "He is a versatile person who is not only master in comedy but also in serious intense roles. All the best team" under the YouTube video of the clip shared by TIFF. Another comment read, "Kapil Sharma is not just a comedian, he is a pure artist!".



Kapil had taken a break from his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot for the film in Odisha. Before Zwigato, he has appeared in a couple of other Bollywood films too such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.