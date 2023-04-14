Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal gets hug from Babita after 3740 episodes, 14 years; sparks hilarious reactions

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, often abbreviated as TMKOC, is among the most popular sitcoms in the history of Indian television. The show stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada and Munum Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer. Babita Ji is Jethalal's secret crush and finally, after a long wait of more than 14 years, his wishes have been fulfilled.

In a recent episode, Jethalal is seen getting a hug from Babita Ji, and his reaction clearly states that he is dumbfounded. This moment, which has been shared on the show's official Instagram page, has finally arrived after 3,740 episodes and the fans are sharing their hilarious responses to the same.

One of the TMKOC fans said, "14 saal ka vanvaas poora hua (The 14 years of exile has finally ended)". Coincidentally, Lord Rama also went into exile for fourteen years with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshmana in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Another user wrote, "Jethalal ko ab moksha mil jaayega (Jethalal will attain salvation now)". "Jethalal ka jeevan safal (Jethalal's life is succesful)", read another comment. A fan also said, "Jackpot mil gaya Jetha Ji ko (Jetha Ji just earned a jackpot)".

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by him under the banner of Neela Film Productions Private Limited, the sitcom is running in its 15th year with over 3,740 episodes.

Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, it is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.



READ | 'No producer is bigger than the actor': Shailesh Lodha indirectly blames producer Asit Modi for leaving TMKOC