Jethalal from TMKOC trends on Twitter after Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over, hilarious video goes viral

After Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes seven sixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match, netizens on the micro-blogging platform Twitter started trending #Jethalal. You have to be an ardent follower of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah if you want to know the connection between Jethalal and Ruturaj's seven sixes.

Played by Dilip Joshi in the SAB TV show, during one of the episodes, Jethalal Champaklal Gada had claimed that he had smashed 50 runs in an over and when asked to explain how he had claimed that he had smashed eight sixes with two sixes on two no-balls as well.

A Twitter user shared a hilarious video and then, Twitterati started comparing Ruturaj's seven sixes knock with the fictional character Jethahal's 50-run knock in just one over. Fans joked that despite his efforts, he wasn't able to beat Jethalal's self-proclaimed record.

One tweet read, "However good @Ruutu1331 was, still the record for highest runs in an over is held by Jethyaaaa!!", while another tweeted, "That was a good effort though.just missed by 7 runs. But you can't compare rutu with jethalal. Jetha is once in a generation player." A Twitter user wrote, "#Jethalal is more popular in cricket than Ruturaj Gaikwad who hits 7 sixes in an over."

For the unversed, in the 49th over of the match bowled by Shiva Singh, Gaikwad went ballistic and smashed him for two sixes, then another six off a no-ball, and then four sixes consecutively scoring a total of 43 runs. Gaikwad finished with an unbeaten score of 220* in 159 balls, with 10 fours and 16 sixes.