Amid separation, Rajeev Sen praises wife Charu Asopa for taking 'good care' of daughter Ziana

Rajeev Sen- Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are going through a troubled marriage, and the latter is looking after their little girl Ziana. A few days before, Charu opened up about Ziana's illness, and how she dealt with it all alone. Asopa won praises from her fans and other netizens for handling her little one with the utmost care, and calmness. Asopa's love for Ziana even got Rajeev's acknowledgement. Although the duo have parted ways, Sen appreciated Charu's attempt in helping Ziana through her illness.

Rajeev shared a vlog on his channel in which he talked about his brief trip to Delhi for some professional commitments. Later, he opened up about meeting Ziana after a long time and admired Charu's love for Ziana. He said, "I met Ziana in the morning. Mujhe dekh ke bahot khush hui. I went mad out of joy on seeing her. She has obviously lost a lot of weight because... as you guys know... she has not been well. But touchwood... she is now much better. Charu has taken great care of her, I must say. Both mother and daughter have lost weight, which I noticed. But the doctor is saying Ziana is recovering well."It's a matter of a few more days till she starts eating proper food again. It's a little difficult to swallow with zits inside. But well, she's much better now."

Rajeev further talked about the adorable moments he shared with Ziana, "I played a lot with her. Clearly, I could see from her eyes that she missed her daddy a lot. I missed her too. Unfortunately, this was a very important trip which had to be done but I am back in the bay." Earlier, Rajeev advised Charu to avoid exposing Ziana's face on social media, but he got flacked by netizens by sharing his pictures with the girl. Rajeev took this opportunity to explain, "I wouldn't have spoken about this but some people have made an issue out of it. I had said I was okay showing your child once in a while but not regularly."

