Charu Asopa opens up on Ziana's hand, foot and mouth disease, motivates women by sharing traumatic experience

Charu Asopa opened up about her struggle in dealing with daughter Ziana's illness, and she even motivated new mothers how to tackle such situations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

Charu Asopa with Ziana

Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev Sen's wife Charu Asopa has revealed that their daughter Ziana is suffering from hand, foot and mouth (HFMD) disease in her latest vlog. Charu shared a video on her YouTube channel where she apologised to her followers, for being unable to conduct a live session, as her Ziana is struggling with her disease, and she made her sleep after tiring efforts. 

In the 7-minutes video, Charu opened up about how she's dealing with the stress of Ziana's illness 'alone.' Charu stated that her little one has developed blisters in her mouth, hand, and foot. The actress even stated that earlier, before detecting the disease, Ziana was way too cranky, and she was crying throughout.

Watch the video

Charu also added that Ziana couldn't even swallow food. At first, Asopa tried to counter it by giving routine treatment. But as it all goes in vain, Charu gathered courage, consulted the doctor, and her disease was detected. The actress stated that there were a few moments when she thought that she will lose her cool, or will have a breakdown. However, with the help of medical staff, Ziana started responding to the treatment. Asopa concluded the video by sharing a valuable tip for new mothers, “I just want to say that when challenges come in life you need to handle it patiently and with a cool mind. You can do it.”

The video was appreciated by her followers, and they showered support for the actress. Many YouTubers called Rajeev Sen a 'coward' for ignoring his family. While a few users even questioned the role of Charu's mother in it. For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev Sen married in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. On one side, Charu stated that Rajeev ignores his family. Rajeev has counter-accused Asopa of lying about her first marriage to him. The two welcomed Ziana in 2021. 

 

