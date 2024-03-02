Twitter
Headlines

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Wildcard Manisha Rani beats Shoaib, Adrija, Dhanashree; lifts winner's trophy

WPL 2024: Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr shine as Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Meet Abdul Salam, the only Muslim leader in BJP's list of 195 candidates

Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Meet Abdul Salam, the only Muslim leader in BJP's list of 195 candidates

Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

LS polls 2024: Big names snubbed from BJP’s first candidate list

Diabetes: Surprising and unusual symptoms of  high sugar that you must know

All you need to know about 7 wonders of the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Wildcard Manisha Rani beats Shoaib, Adrija, Dhanashree; lifts winner's trophy

Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on Saturday, February 2. Videos from the wedding ceremony, Surbhi walking down the aisle, and the varmala moment have been shared online by her fans, and it went viral. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 11:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna (Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on Saturday, February 2. Videos from the wedding ceremony, Surbhi walking down the aisle, and the varmala moment have been shared online by her fans, and it went viral. 

Here are the inside videos from Surbhi and Karan's wedding 

The couple selected the historic Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, a 300-year heritage property, as the venue to celebrate their union.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares shocking story of friend in US being shot dead, makes emotional plea to PM Modi for...

Meet actor who made debut with superhit film, worked with Ajay, Akshay, Kareena, gave many flop films, is son of..

Bangladesh: 44 dead, many injured as massive fire breaks out at 7-storey building in Dhaka

Watch: Rihanna sets stage on fire with her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE