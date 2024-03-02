Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

Television
Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on Saturday, February 2. Videos from the wedding ceremony, Surbhi walking down the aisle, and the varmala moment have been shared online by her fans, and it went viral.
Here are the inside videos from Surbhi and Karan's wedding
The couple selected the historic Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, a 300-year heritage property, as the venue to celebrate their union.