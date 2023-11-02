Sudha Chandran calls Doree 'eye opener' for her, says even members from educated families ask 'ladka hai ya ladki'

While talking about her show, Doree, Sudha Chandran asserted that the concept of naari-shakti has not been well defined in the mainstream media.

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran is elated as she will soon be seen playing the overlord, powerful Kailashi Devi Thakur in the social drama series Doree. Recently, the actress joined DNA for an exclusive interaction, and in a candid conversation, Sudha admitted that Doree was an eye-opener for her. "As a woman, it's definitely an eye-opener, because it's the call of the day. Aise muddon par bahut zaroori hai ki discussion have to make."

Sudha further added that when it comes to spreading awareness or starting a conversation, the audio-visual medium is superior to books. "I always believe that seeing is better than reading. Many times, what we see, leaves a big impact. Sometimes you just read and brush it aside, and maybe sometime in your life, it comes up. But when you see something it stays for long, and Doree is one serial that will bring about the change, that is needed now. We need that girl power."

Sudha agreed that although the theme of women's empowerment has been depicted, and discussed for a long time, it wasn't well defined. "We are always talking about Naari Shakti, but it is not well-defined. Naari Shakti is an inherent quality in every woman, but have we bought it out? This is where a show like Doree comes into the main frame."

The actress asserted how even people from educated families give more importance to a boy child than a girl. "Whenever a baby is born, the first question that comes from the members even from educated families is 'ladka hai ya ladki?' Rather than asking if the baby and mother are okay? They ask if is it a boy or a girl. So have we really progressed? And don't you think there should be more shows like Doree, there should be. Focused on girl child abandonment, Doree will premiere on Colors from November 6, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.