Sonali Phogat death: From Salman Khan praising late star to her spat with Rubina Dilaik, a look at her Bigg Boss 14 jour

Credit: File photo

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away after she suffered a heart attack in Goa, on Monday night. She was a famous TikTok star, BJP politician, and actress who was also seen in Bigg Boss 14. Sonali entered the controversial show Big Boss season 14, hosted by Salman Khan, as a wild card contestant.

She was often praised by the host for her behaviour, once Salman Khan told her that she is the only person in the house who doesn’t make mistakes. During the show, Sonali once told Rahul Vaidya that her husband had been a great support as she ventured into acting and politics. She told him, "I kept crying for years and my eyesight was affected. I did not want to continue any of this work. But then, my mother-in-law encouraged me. She insisted I go ahead with my political career as he (husband) wanted me to join politics."

While crying, she further said, "Unke guzarne k baad mai raat ko soyi nahi kaafi time tak. Abhi bhi farm pe jaati hu to kamre, bed se uthne ka mann nahi karta (I could not sleep for a long time after he passed away. Even now, I do not want to step out of our room when I visit the farm)."

"I am now fulfilling all his dreams...the farm, all those trees. He wanted all of this," she added.

Sonali Phogat made quite the headlines when she confessed her affection towards Aly Goni. She says that she still faces trolls because of it. Sonali Phogat was seen confessing her feelings to Aly Goni during their conversation in the dining area on the show. Sonali had asked Aly whether it's childish of her to reveal that she holds special feelings for him despite knowing that he was in love with actor Jasmin Bhasin. However, she was later trolled for her confession.

Speaking to ETimes TV, Sonali later said, “I think if someone expresses his or her feelings for the other person, I feel more than making fun of that person, we should appreciate them. But when I shared my feelings about Aly Goni, people started trolling me. They made fun of me, passed remarks, and questioned my thinking. I was shocked that we are in the 21st century. My feelings were pure, I didn’t have any malice in my heart. I did not pretend to be something else inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, I showed my true personality. I did not lie about my feelings nor tried to fake anything. I wanted to show my real side in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house and wanted people to know me.”

She further added, “'Bigg Boss 14' got over three months ago, but people still try to troll me by taking Aly Goni’s name. Whenever I post a picture or video on Instagram they will write Aly Goni in the comments. They don’t write anything else, just his name. I don’t get affected by these comments as I share a very close bond with both Aly and Jasmin Bhasin. I share a friendly bond with them just like I have with Rahul Vaidya, Arshi Khan or Rakhi Sawant. Whatever I felt I expressed on the show and it’s natural that when we stay in an atmosphere where we have no connection with the outside world, we develop feelings. It’s natural and I didn’t fake it."

Sonali also praised Jasmin Bhasin for handling things maturely and understanding her feelings for Aly Goni. “I’ve known Jasmin for a long time and she has always been in contact with me. She has been part of my happiness and sorrows and we are in touch with each other through messages," she concluded.

Sonali also had a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamnoli. Rubina screamed at her for not realizing the importance of each morsel inside the house and told Sonali to show this kind of VIP behaviour when she exits the Bigg Boss 14 house and is at her residence. This all happened when Sonali was making roti for herself when she was hungry. Hurt and disgusted about being insulted for something as basic as food, Sonali broke down and howls at Bigg Boss to let her out of the house as she no longer wants to play the game. Unaffected by her behaviour, her co-contestants believe that this is only a drama to gain sympathy.