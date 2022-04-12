Shweta Tiwari vibes to Sham from Aisha in latest reel, video goes viral

Shweta Tiwari, whose most popular role remains Prerna from 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', knows how to remain in limelight. The television actress is quite popular on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, April 12, Shweta shared a reel in which she can be seen vibing to the popular romantic track 'Sham'. The actress looked extremely cute in the video, which she captioned "Just Vibing". Within no time, the video has been gaining a lot of traction on social media.

Her fans soon thronged the comments section and showered their love and praises on the actress. "Looking Like Queen", commented one user, while another called her "Baby doll". Other Instagram users dropped red hearts and fire emojis to appreciate Shweta's beauty in the video.

Shweta, who won the fourth season of 'Bigg Boss' in 2011, also shares reels with her 21-year old daughter Palak Tiwari, who had gained national fame last year after appearing in the music video of Harrdy Sandhu's viral sensation 'Bijlee Bijlee'. The mother-daughter duo often break the internet with their videos.



Earlier this year, an FIR was filed against Tiwari in Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments while promoting her upcoming web series 'Show Stopper'. Later, the 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actress had even issued a statement apologising for her controversial remark.

For the unversed, 'Sham' featured in the 2010 romantic-comedy 'Aisha' starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Amrita Puri, and Ira Dubey in the leading roles. The highly successful soundtrack was composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Javed Akhtar with chart-topping hits such as the Punjabi wedding track 'Gal Mitthi Mithhi' and peppy 'Suno Aisha'. Sung by Nikhil D'Souza, Amit Trivedi, and Neuman Pinto, 'Sham' is the perfect song for late-night parties or long drives.