Shilpa Shetty reacts to Shamita Shetty's eviction from 'Bigg Boss 15'

The supporters of Shamita Shetty got shocked when she was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 15.' The actress became the fourth runner up of the show, and her exit surprised many. Shamita's mother and her sister, actress Shilpa also graced the finale night, with a hope that this time she will lift the trophy. But to their disappointment, Shamita lost, and Tejasswi Prakash became the winner of this season.

Well, soon after Shamita eviction, Shilpa Shetty was spotted by the media, and when they asked her about Shamita's eviction, she gracefully accepted her fate and said that whatever happens, it happens for good.

In the show, Tejasswi and Shamita were at loggerheads. Especially, after the BB Hotel task, where the former age-shamed Shamita and called her aunty. Shilpa and her mother criticised Tejasswi's remark and termed it insensitive. After Tejasswi won, the media tried to get Shilpa's reaction about the winner, but Shilpa instantly rushed into her car.

After exiting the show, Shamita got papped by the media. She was accompanied by her beau and ex-contestant Raqesh Bapat and in the midst of chaos, he kissed her. Shetty thanked the media for the support and posed gracefully for them with Bapat.

After competing and doing the best in every task, Tejasswi Prakash has been declared the winner of the Salman Khan hosted show ‘Bigg Boss 15.’ The show started with Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal and later Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, her husband had entered the show as wild card contestants.

The finale was made grand by the performances of previous seasons' winners like Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari. Even Bigg Boss 13's favourite Shehnaz Gill graced the evening.