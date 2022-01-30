'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale: Here are the spectacular performances of the evening

'Bigg Boss 15' has entertained the audience for 121 days, so the finale night is expected to be grand. Well, the last day of the show has indeed been a grand affair, and we will give you a quick go-through on the performances of the evening.

The Winners' Dance

At first, the previous seasons' winners Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, and Rubina Dilaik kick-start the evening with their performances. Shweta Tiwari adds the perfect oomph with 'Nadiyon Paar.' Gautam makes a dramatic entry on 'Main Lad Jaava.' Then Gauhar grooves on 'Main Heroine Hoon,' and Rubina dances with them on 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'

The Challenge between Ex-contestants and winners

Rakhi Sawant challenges the previous season winners for a face/off. Rubina and Rakhi dance on 'Chikini Chameli,' whereas Gauahar and Karan Adatia dazzle the stage with 'Parda Parda.' Rakhi Sawant sends her hubby Ritesh Kumar to compete with Gulati in pole dance.

Shweta Tiwari promotes Palak Tiwari's 'Bijlee Bijlee'

Shweta promotes her daughter Palak Tiwari's latest song 'Bijlee Bijlee' and asks Salman Khan, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgaal to dance on the song. They all match up with Tiwari and make the evening grander. Even the girls, Gauahar, Shweta, and Akasa groove on Palak's song and raise the temprature.

The dance of team 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday grace the show to promote their upcoming movie 'Gehraiyaan.' Sidhanth and Rakhi dance on 'Tattad Tattad.' On the other side, Salman dares Ananya to dance to his father, Chunky Panday's song, 'Main Tera Tota.' The actress asks the host to join him, and together they add more zeal to the show.

The duos dance

As the evening progresses, we get to see the jodis of 'Bigg Boss 15' performances. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat dance on Pushpa: The Rise's 'Saami,' and Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra dance on Shershaah's 'Raataan Lambiyan'

The Wild Card Dance

This season's wild card entries also put up their act. Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh Kumar dance on 'Sweety Tera Drama,' whereas Rashami Desai sizzles with 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

The 'Naagin' dance

Through the finale night, we finally get to know that 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash is the new Naagin, and she will lead 'Naagin 6.' Tejasswi annouces her entry in the show by dancing on Bahubali's 'Dhivara.'

Shehnaz and her Andaaz

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Shehnaz Gill enters and she makes us laugh and cry. Gill and Salman dance on her famous memes songs, 'Thuwada kutta' and 'Such a boring day.' Later, Shehnaz pays hommage to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and her beau Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaz first hops on 'Tera baap aaya,' and then she remembers Shukla by performing on her tribute song, 'Tu Yaheen Hai.'



