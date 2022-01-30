‘Bigg Boss 15’ Grand Finale: Tejasswi Prakash wins Salman Khan’s reality show, Pratik Sehajpal declared runner up

After competing and doing the best in every task, Tejasswi Prakash has been declared as the winner of Salman Khan hosted show ‘Bigg Boss 15’

The show started with Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal and later Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, her husband had entered the show as wild card contestants.

As far as the finale is concerned, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted gracing the show in the grand finale. The actress had arrived to be a part of the show as it draws to a close, as well as to pay tribute to late Sidharth Shukla.

As she walked onto the stage, she became overwhelmed and started crying as she looked at Salman Khan. Salman held her a few seconds later, and he couldn't control his feelings either.

Many more celebrities and winners from previous seasons attended the major finale event, including Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rubina Dilaik.

Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal were the top six competitors competing for the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ trophy this year. Rakhi Sawant, the seventh competitor, was eliminated from the show. She however attended the finale with her husband, Ritesh.