Sherlyn Chopra feels Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani is 'suljha hua insaan,' wonders 'kaise phas gaya woh'

Sherlyn Chopra on Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani

On Thursday, Sherlyn Chopra opened up about Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani's troubled marriage and even shared her views on Adil's judicial custody. As per the reports of Times Now, Adil Durrani has been sent to Arthur Road jail till Monday in the assault case.

Photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video of Sherlyn sharing her views on the fiasco. "Inn dono ke baare mien kya kahu, par itna main zaroor keh sakti hoon Adil ke saath police station mein waqt bita ke ki woh banda suljha hua hai. Pata nahi kaise woh iss jhamle mein phas gaya (I can't say much about them, but when I interacted with him in the police station, I found him sensible. I wondered how did he got trapped in this situation)." She continued and mocked Rakhi in a subtle way, "Maine usse mooh par kaha tha ki 'kaha aa gaye tum, kaise phas gaye tum' (I told him on his face that 'you look sensible why did you got stuck in this')."

Sherlyn further added that she considers Adil as her brother, and she's not happy with everything that is happening with him and Rakhi. Chopra said that if Adil is guilty, he should accept his mistake. But, if he's not guilty, then he should come out and expose what exactly happened.

Here's the full video

Yesterday, Rakhi uploaded a video on her Instagram, in which she is filming Adil, and her voice could be heard from behind the camera. As per the video shared by Rakhi, her husband confessed he has taken money from her. Sawant asked him, "When are you returning Rs 1.50 crore, that you took from me? Adil replied saying that he has invested the money, and will return 'with profit within four months'.

Rakhi, however, rejected the profit and demanded her principle amount saying, "Meri mehnat ki kamaai hai, kisi r***i ki kamaai nahi. Maine apni jewar bech ke diye hai (It's my hard-earned money. I have sold my jewellery to give you money)." Adil Durrani and Rakhi Sawant got secretly married in May 2022.