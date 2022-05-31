Shehnaaz Gill leaves netizens furious for wearing slippers during rituals

Shehnaaz Gill has been trolled for wearing slippers during coconut breaking ceremony, furious netizens ask 'choti bachi ho kya?'

Shehnaaz Gill is a social media sweetheart. Whatever she does, netizens adore her. However, this time her fans are a little upset with her, and they showed discontent about her negligence. Recently, Shehnaaz inaugurated Bhramakumari's hospital's special OT, and she was also a significant part of the rituals. Although Gill was looking elegantly charming in her white salwar suit, her presence irked netizens. A certain section of social media users was sharp enough to notice that during the coconut breaking ritual, Shehnaaz was wearing slippers, and this left them furious. Instant Bollywood uploaded the video where Gill could be seen wearing slippers during the inauguration.

Let's check out Shehnaaz's video

As soon as the video was out, many netizens got fumed over Gill's negligence and they trolled her. A user asked, "Why she is behaving like choti bachhi." Another user added, "Likh leta hun khi UPSE main na aajaye." One of the users asserted, "Bakwaas." A netizen commented, "chappal phen kar naariyal nahi phoda jaata koi batao inhe..." Another netizen added, "Footwear nikaal ke nariyal fodte hain." One of the social media users even added that Gill is ignoring her rumoured late boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's mother, "ye sehnaaz ab kyo nhi siddharth ki mom se milti." One of the user also added, "Hindu sabyta k anusar subh karye krne se pehle jutte utarte h shenaz meri bhi fav h bs inko nyi maloom toh vha kitne log khde the murkh voh toh kr skte the or naryial yun nyi ptka jata puri vidhi k sath toda jata h hath mei liye."

Well, this is certainly the first time, and probably the last time when Gill would ever want to disappoint people. On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make a grand Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's upcoming entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress has even started shooting for the film.