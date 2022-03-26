Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on being trolled for looking 'happy' after Sidharth Shukla's death

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about being trolled for being happy following the demise of late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz was seen dancing at an engagement party in a video that appeared on the internet almost three months after Sidharth died of a heart attack. After Sidharth's death, the actor was mocked for dancing and laughing.

Shehnaaz Gill discussed the incident on Shilpa Shetty's ‘Shape of You’ chat show, which focuses on mental wellness and physical fitness. Shehnaaz responded that Sidharth always wanted her to be happy when Shilpa talked about being ridiculed for seeming cheerful.

She said in Hindi, “If I get the opportunity to laugh, I will laugh, and I will remain joyful. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, I shall do so. Because happiness is vital to one's well-being. I attempt to do it on my own as well. This is the first time I've mentioned it, and it's only because you've asked me to. Otherwise, no matter who says what, I never talk about these topics."

On her relationship with Sidharth, she said, "Why should I tell anyone about Sidharth's relationship? I don't need to answer to anyone, what was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him. I knew how essential he was to me and how important I was to him. As a result, I won't have to explain myself to anyone."

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill makes heads turn in white shirt, purple flared pants

She also added that, "Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein (Sidharth never said anything to make me stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laugh, and I will continue to do so. And I'll keep working since I want to advance in my career)."

For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on Bigg Boss 13 and were fondly dubbed SidNaaz by their viewers.