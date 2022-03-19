Shehnaaz Gill makes heads turn in white shirt, purple flared pants - See pics

It’s safe to say that everyone admires Shehnaaz Gill. When it comes to impressing her followers, the television personality leaves no stone unturned. Not only does she post images, but she also creates unique videos of herself that keep her followers glued to her Instagram account.

Shehnaaz has taken to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she can be seen wearing a white shirt and purple pants. She can be seen striking some unusual poses as well.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram profile, Shehnaaz wrote, “PURPLE REIGNS.” And Dabboo, on the other hand, captioned his post as “Let Your Confidence Shine, Pretty Girl.”

Shehnaaz surprised her admirers with a video on her YouTube page earlier this week. In the video, the former 'Bigg Boss 13' competitor attempted to motivate her fans by encouraging them to give their all in all they do.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill's too took to Instagram to entertain their fans. Their post has led to a hyped social media buzz as they made a reel video on the latter's trending song 'Boring Day'.

The IG reel video shared by Shilpa on her Instagram handle features her and Shehnaaz performing steps on an impromptu choreography on 'Boring Day'.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better."

Shehnaaz looked gorgeous in her all-black look, with minimal makeup and bold lips. On the other hand, Shilpa looked stunning in orange hue attire that she teamed up with gold accessories.

Shehnaaz rose to prominence following her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Her chemistry with another contestant Sidharth attracted many followers, and they were nicknamed SidNaaz by their supporters. After Sidharth died of a heart attack in September of last year, Shehnaaz took a break from the spotlight. Last year, she released a song called ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ in Sidharth's honour.