Sheezan Khan's family slams media for 'maligning' him and 'dragging religion' in Tunisha Sharma case

After Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, Sheezan Khan, her co-actor from the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul with whom she had broken up fifteen days prior to her death, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and has now been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Maharashtra court on Saturday, December 31.

After several media portals reported Tunisha's death to be the case of 'love jihad', the Vasai police, who are currently probing the matter, clarified that no love jihad, blackmail, or affair angle has been discovered in the case against Sheezan, and investigations are still continuing.

Now, Sheezan's family has issued a statement slamming those media portals for 'maligning him' and 'dragging religion' in the case as his two sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz have shared a statement on their Instagram handles. It read, "It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kaliyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses?".

"For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people! The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And YOU are their customer. Its equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don't be fooled", their statement further added.

Concluding their statement, Sheezan's family wrote, "We also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who are able to see through the false narratives - we need more people like you. But all in all, it's so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories, to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how nasty some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she is in a better place now."

Tunisha, aged 20, was found hanging in the makeup room of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. She was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead. Sheezan was later arrested after her family complained against him.



