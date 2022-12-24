Who was Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress who died by suicide?

Tunisha Sharma, known for leading the SAB TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, died by suicide on the sets of her show on Saturday, December 24. The 20-year-old actress started her career as a child actress in a serial and a few films and then, went on to become a part of multiple famous shows on Indian television. (All images: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)