Who was Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress who died by suicide?

Here's everything you need to know about the deceased actress Tunisha Sharma.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Dec 24, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

Tunisha Sharma, known for leading the SAB TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, died by suicide on the sets of her show on Saturday, December 24. The 20-year-old actress started her career as a child actress in a serial and a few films and then, went on to become a part of multiple famous shows on Indian television. (All images: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)

1. Tunisha Sharma's television career

1/5

Tunisha started her career at the age of 13 with Sony TV's Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap in 2015 before acting in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah.

2. Tunisha Sharma's first leading role

2/5

Tunisha bagged the leading role of Shehzaadi Mariam in SAB TV's Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul opposite Sheezan Mohammed Khan who portrayed the titular character in the show which began in August 2022.

3. Tunisha Sharma's films

3/5

Tunisha made her Bollywood debut with Fitoor in 2016, followed by Baar Baar Dekho and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh in the same year. Her last big screen appearance was in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 in 2019.

4. Tunisha Sharma's music videos

4/5

Tunisha Sharma also appeared in multiple music videos on YouTube such as Tu Baith Mere Samne with actor Paras Arora, Mann Basiya with singer Stebin Ben and Heeriye with actor Abhishek Nigam.

5. Tunisha Sharma's social media presence

5/5

Tunisha's Instagram account was followed by around 1 million people. She regularly updated her account with her pictures as she even posted a Story and a post on Saturday, just a few hours before her untimely death.

