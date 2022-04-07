Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

Shabir Ahluwalia breaks silence on quitting Kumkum Bhagya for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, the leading actors of 'Kumkum Bhagya', have been missing from the show for the past few months.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Famous television star Shabir Ahluwalia led Ekta Kapoor's famous romantic drama 'Kumkum Bhagya' for seven years from 2014 to 2021. The reports of him leaving the show, along with its main actress Sriti Jha, had surfaced when both were not seen in the Zee TV serial in the last few months. They were replaced by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul in the leading roles.

Now, the actor, who has also starred in a couple of Bollywood films 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Mission Istanbul' has finally spoken about his exit from the show and has also talked about his upcoming show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' in his recent interview.

Confirming his exit from 'Kumkum Bhagya', Shabir told ETimes that he has taken up a new daily soap. He also shared that it was not easy for him to move on from his last show as it had become a habit for him. He stated that once an actor leaves a show after being a part of the same for so many years, they miss the people they work with on a daily basis as they spend a large chunk of life with them. Shabir mentioned that he shares a great bond with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja.

Talking about his upcoming show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' on the same channel ZeeTV, the actor said to the news portal that his character is loveable and the story is intriguing. He also revealed that the initial shoot will take place in Vrindavan, the setting for the romantic drama before they come back to Mumbai.


READ | Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee drops FIRST PHOTO of her daughter

Shabir has also starred in other popular serials such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahiin To Hoga', and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. He even won the third season of the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', which was hosted by global star Priyanka Chopra.

