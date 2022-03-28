Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee drops FIRST PHOTO of her daughter - Check out

Pooja Banerjee, the actress from Kumkum Bhagya, is currently on cloud nine after becoming a mother to a baby girl. Pooja Banerjee is married to Sandeep Sejwal, a swimmer. He had uploaded a photo of their daughter's fingers wrapped around his hand when she was born. Pooja had already disclosed the name of her baby, Sana, in a post. She has now shared a photo of her daughter with her best wishes.

The adorable newborn girl is covered in a pink soft fabric and smiles coyly in her sleep in the photo posted by Pooja Banerjee. She is dressed in a gorgeous hairband and laying on a soft fur-like mat surrounded by lovely flowers.

She wrote in the caption, “Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr.”

In a post shared by Pooja, she had shared the name of her daughter in a unique way. She had written a love letter to her husband, referring to him as Sana’s dad.



She captioned the post, “Going Old School…. Aaj pehli baar tumhare liye ek letter likh rahi hoon Sach bolun toh ek book likh sakti hoon !! #SmartJodiLetterOfLove. Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad) Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you.. By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!! Love Pooja”.